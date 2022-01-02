K.J. Osborn start or sit: Week 17 fantasy football advice

The Minnesota Vikings go into their Week 17 contest against the Green Bay Packers needing a win to keep their slim playoff hopes alive. They’ll have to pull off this upset without starting quarterback Kirk Cousins, who tested positive for COVID-19 Friday and is out for the game. One of the players most affected by this development will be K.J. Osborn, who has emerged as Minnesota’s No. 2 receiver.

Fantasy Football analysis: Vikings WR K.J. Osborn

Osborn has 219 yards and three touchdowns in the last four weeks. He’ll be maintaining his role as the No. 2 receiver with Adam Thielen done for the season, but the problem now is the absence of Cousins. Even when the game script is likely to see Minnesota throwing the ball a lot, it’s hard to lock in Osborn as a value play.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Even with a favorable game script, Osborn is a low-end flex play in Week 17. Keep him on the bench.