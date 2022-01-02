 clock menu more-arrow no yes

K.J. Osborn start or sit: Week 17 fantasy football advice

We go over the fantasy football outlook of K.J. Osborn ahead of the Minnesota Vikings Week 17 matchup against the Green Bay Packers.

By DKNation Staff
Pittsburgh Steelers v Minnesota Vikings
K.J. Osborn of the Minnesota Vikings walks off the field after the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at U.S. Bank Stadium on December 9, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
The Minnesota Vikings go into their Week 17 contest against the Green Bay Packers needing a win to keep their slim playoff hopes alive. They’ll have to pull off this upset without starting quarterback Kirk Cousins, who tested positive for COVID-19 Friday and is out for the game. One of the players most affected by this development will be K.J. Osborn, who has emerged as Minnesota’s No. 2 receiver.

Fantasy Football analysis: Vikings WR K.J. Osborn

Osborn has 219 yards and three touchdowns in the last four weeks. He’ll be maintaining his role as the No. 2 receiver with Adam Thielen done for the season, but the problem now is the absence of Cousins. Even when the game script is likely to see Minnesota throwing the ball a lot, it’s hard to lock in Osborn as a value play.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Even with a favorable game script, Osborn is a low-end flex play in Week 17. Keep him on the bench.

