Tyler Conklin start or sit: Week 17 fantasy football advice

We go over the fantasy football outlook of Tyler Conklin ahead of the Minnesota Vikings Week 17 matchup against the Green Bay Packers.

By DKNation Staff
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Tyler Conklin of the Minnesota Vikings warms up prior to the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on November 14, 2021 in Inglewood, California.
Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

The Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers face off in a classic NFC North division showdown with both teams still in the mix for the postseason. The Vikings are holding onto slim hopes, while the Packers try to lock up the No. 1 overall seed. The Vikings face an additional hurdle, as they won’t have starting quarterback Kirk Cousins in this contest.

Fantasy Football analysis: Vikings TE Tyler Conklin

Conklin has become a value play in fantasy formats, largely due to the massive dropoff at tight end once the top two or three options are gone. The Vikings don’t use their tight ends much with skilled receivers on the outside, but Conklin could see some additional targets here with an inexperienced quarterback if he does indeed suit up for the game.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Conklin is questionable to play, so there’s a chance he doesn’t take the field. He’s probably best left on the bench anyway, although he does have some additional value in PPR formats.

