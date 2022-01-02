A.J. Dillon start or sit: Week 17 fantasy football advice

The Green Bay Packers hope to take another step towards locking up the NFC’s top seed when they meet the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday Night Football in Week 17. The Packers have been able to deploy their run game successfully this season in large part due to the efforts of A.J. Dillon, the team’s second-round pick from 2020.

Fantasy Football analysis: Packers RB A.J. Dillon

Dillon has carved out a complementary role in the backfield alongside Aaron Jones and is making the most of his touches. The running back has logged 83 carries in the team’s last six games, although he sees less work in closer contests. Dillon still hasn’t gotten much work in the passing game, so his value is really in blowouts and short-yardage situations.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Given the potential for this game to be a blowout and Green Bay’s continued reliance on the run game, Dillon is a high-end flex play for Week 17.