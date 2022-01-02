Aaron Jones start or sit: Week 17 fantasy football advice

The Green Bay Packers look to have their full offensive arsenal intact when they face the Minnesota Vikings in Week 17 on Sunday Night Football. One of the more dynamic pieces of Green Bay’s offensive puzzle, Aaron Jones, should be in for a big night after slowly getting back to full health over the last few weeks.

Fantasy Football analysis: Packers RB Aaron Jones

Jones was never going to get 25 touches per game but he’s seen his workload decline due to health and the presence of A.J. Dillon. Look for Jones to get back near 20 touches again in this contest though, as he continues to be productive in the running and receiving game. Jones has 40 total touches and three total touchdowns in the last three contests and could be in for an even bigger workload Sunday.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Jones is an automatic start in Week 17 against the Vikings.