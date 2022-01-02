Allen Lazard start or sit: Week 17 fantasy football advice

The Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings renew their historic rivalry when the two teams meet in Week 17 on Sunday Night Football. The Packers are still in the hunt for the No. 1 seed and will be hoping to grab a crucial victory over a division opponent to get there.

Fantasy Football analysis: Packers WR Allen Lazard

Lazard had the honor of catching Aaron Rodgers’ historic touchdown pass in last week’s win over the Browns. The receiver has been a reliable player, especially in crucial situations. That makes him valuable in fantasy formats as Rodgers trusts him with the ball in big moments. However, Marquez Valdes-Scantling’s return and Randall Cobb coming back from IR will throw a wrench in Lazard’s usage.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

It’s hard to back Lazard as a fantasy option with the Packers getting some receivers back. He does have some value as a mid-level flex play, but he has to score a touchdown for the start to pay off.