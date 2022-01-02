Marquez Valdes-Scantling start or sit: Week 17 fantasy football advice

The Green Bay Packers look to continue their dominant season when they meet the Minnesota Vikings in Week 17. The Packers look to be getting healthy at the right time and will hope to take another step towards clinching the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

Fantasy Football analysis: Packers WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling

Valdes-Scantling went on the COVID-19 list recently and is just now coming off it. He’s been a great deep threat option this season and typically needs only one or two plays to deliver major fantasy value. He’s had success against the Vikings earlier this season with four catches for 123 yards and a touchdown, so Valdes-Scantling is poised for another big night against a division rival. With Allen Lazard carving out a decent role and Randall Cobb set to be back, Valdes-Scantling might see less opportunities.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

If you’re looking for a high-upside play, Valdes-Scantling is a good flex option. Otherwise, he’s best left on the bench.