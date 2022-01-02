D’Ernest Johnson start or sit: Week 17 fantasy football advice

Cleveland Browns running back D’Ernest Johnson has done a solid job at filling in when his number’s been called all season long. The veteran has made the most of the touches that he’s gotten and has even put together a few explosive performances in the process.

The Browns are set to invade Heinz Field to battle the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday Night Football this week. Will he be someone worth inserting into your fantasy lineup?

Fantasy Football analysis: Browns RB D’Ernest Johnson

Johnson only got a handful of carries against the Green Bay Packers on Christmas Day last Saturday but made the most of them. He had four carries for 58 rushing yards, serving as a solid change of pace to Nick Chubb.

Johnson has averaged 5.9 fantasy points for managers in standard leagues and 7.4 points in PPR leagues.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Chubb will once again be in full effect this week as well as Kareem Hunt, who returned to practice from IR this week. For that, managers need to sit Johnson down this week.