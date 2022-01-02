Jarvis Landry start or sit: Week 17 fantasy football advice

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry has picked up his production over the last few weeks and has re-emerged as a viable weapon for the Browns.

With the Browns having respective offensive playmakers in and out of the lineup due to injury all season long, it’s been reassuring to have a veteran presence like Landry in tow as they fight for their playoff livelihoods. Cleveland will travel to Pittsburgh for a Monday Night Football matchup with the Steelers this week. What are the fantasy prospect for the wideout?

Fantasy Football analysis: Browns WR Jarvis Landry

Landry caught four of seven targets for 55 yards in the team’s 24-22 Christmas Day loss to the Packers last Saturday. It was a a productive day but still somewhat of a comedown from his prior performance against the Ravens in Week 14, a game where he had five receptions for 41 yards and a touchdown.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Landry has commanded at least seven targets in each of his last four outings. The Browns are fighting for their playoff lives and are going to want to get the ball to their playmakers early and often. For that, Landry is worth a start as a flex option.