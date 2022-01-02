Donovan Peoples-Jones start or sit: Week 17 fantasy football advice

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones had an off afternoon in the team’s 24-22 loss at the Green Bay Packers on Christmas. The young wideout couldn’t establish himself as the Browns fell in the holiday clash at Lambeau Field.

The Browns’ playoff hopes now hang in the balance and they’re faced with a challenge when heading to Heinz Field for a Monday Night Football showdown with the Pittsburgh Steelers. What are the fantasy prospects for DPJ in this important matchup?

Fantasy Football analysis: Browns WR Donovan Peoples-Jones

Peoples-Jones caught just one of six targets for five yards in last Saturday’s loss. It was a sharp dropoff from his prior two weeks where he caught a combined nine receptions for 138 yards. DPJ is rated the 69th ranked fantasy receiver heading into Week 17.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

In a potential championship round scenario in fantasy, I wouldn’t trust DPJ to get you over the edge for the league title. Sit him.