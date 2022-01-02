Austin Hooper, David Njoku start or sit: Week 17 fantasy football advice

The Cleveland Browns are clinging to playoff contention with dear life and will have a do-or-die game on Monday Night Football at the Pittsburgh Steelers to look forward to in Week 17.

Tight ends Austin Hooper and David Njoku will be among the skill position players that will try to impact and save their season on Monday. Both of these weapons have had merely modest games in the stat sheet over the last month. Will they prove to be worthwhile starts in fantasy this time around?

Fantasy Football analysis: Browns TEs Austin Hooper, David Njoku

Hooper and Njoku made minimal impact as the Browns fell to the Green Bay Packers on Christmas last Saturday. Hooper caught just three of five targets for 26 receiving yards while Njoku had just two targets to his credit.

Entering Week 17, Njoku and Hooper were respectively rated the 23rd and 24th best fantasy tight end.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

I wouldn’t count on them to step it as reliable fantasy options in prime time. Sit both of them.