Najee Harris start or sit: Week 17 fantasy football advice

The Pittsburgh Steelers are somehow still in the playoff picture in the AFC and will need a win over the Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football to give themselves a chance to make the postseason. The Steelers need a big night from running back Najee Harris, who has been one of the team’s lone bright spots on offense this season.

Fantasy Football analysis: Steelers RB Najee Harris

It’s been an interesting season from a fantasy perspective for Harris, who has taken on a big role in his rookie season. There’s no competition in the backfield for him, and he does get good work in the receiving game. Harris gets a lot of touches, so volume tends to win out over inefficiency when it comes to his fantasy value.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

As a starting running back on a run-heavy team with zero competition for touches, Harris is an easy start in Week 17.