Najee Harris start or sit: Week 17 fantasy football advice

We go over the fantasy football outlook of Najee Harris ahead of the Pittsburgh Steelers Week 17 matchup against the Cleveland Browns.

By DKNation Staff
Tennessee Titans v Pittsburgh Steelers
Najee Harris of the Pittsburgh Steelers in action during the game against the Tennessee Titans at Heinz Field on December 19, 2021 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers are somehow still in the playoff picture in the AFC and will need a win over the Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football to give themselves a chance to make the postseason. The Steelers need a big night from running back Najee Harris, who has been one of the team’s lone bright spots on offense this season.

Fantasy Football analysis: Steelers RB Najee Harris

It’s been an interesting season from a fantasy perspective for Harris, who has taken on a big role in his rookie season. There’s no competition in the backfield for him, and he does get good work in the receiving game. Harris gets a lot of touches, so volume tends to win out over inefficiency when it comes to his fantasy value.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

As a starting running back on a run-heavy team with zero competition for touches, Harris is an easy start in Week 17.

