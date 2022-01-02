Rashod Bateman start or sit: Week 17 fantasy football advice

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman will be in action on Sunday when the team hosts the Los Angeles Rams in a pivotal Week 17 showdown.

The rookie has been a solid contributor within the offense since making his debut in Week 6. With so many key players banged up or dealing with illness issues, he’ll be relied upon even more to carry the weight as Baltimore fights for its playoff life.

From a fantasy perspective, how will Bateman perform in this crucial matchup.

Fantasy Football analysis: Ravens WR Rashod Bateman

Bateman caught just four of five targets for 26 yards and a touchdown in last week’s 41-21 blowout loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. With both Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley out, the team was left with no choice but to turn to Josh Johnson and Bateman was still able to get something out of the chaos.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

With leading receiver Marquise Brown questionable with a non-COVID related illness, Bateman will be relied upon to pick up the slack. Start him.