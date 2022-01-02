Justin Jackson start or sit: Week 17 fantasy football advice

Los Angeles Chargers running back Justin Jackson has come out of nowhere to emerge as a viable weapon over the last two weeks.

The fourth-year backup has gotten a heavy amount of touches over the past few weeks and has certainly taken advantage of the opportunity. He was easily the most productive player on the field during last week’s 41-29 loss to the Houston Texans.

The Chargers are looking to stay in the AFC playoff mix when hosting the Denver Broncos this Sunday, so what are the fantasy prospects for the emerging weapon?

Fantasy Football analysis: Chargers RB Justin Jackson

Jackson went off last week in place of Austin Ekeler, who missed the game due to a positive COVID-19 test. He had 11 carries for 64 rushing yards and two touchdowns on the ground, also adding eight receptions for 98 receiving yards through the air.

That earned him 26.2 fantasy points in fantasy leagues and 34.2 points in PPR leagues.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Ekeler is back this week but that’s not going to stop the Chargers from utilizing Jackson’s skillset. Keep riding the hot hand and start him against the Broncos.