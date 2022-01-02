Mike Williams start or sit: Week 17 fantasy football advice

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams is set to make his triumphant return this week as the team hosts the Denver Broncos in an important AFC West showdown on Sunday.

Williams is returning after being activated off the Reserve/COVID-19 list earlier in the week. The explosive fifth-year wideout was absent during the team’s 41-29 loss to the Houston Texans last week and will look to pick right back up where he left off when facing the Broncos this week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chargers WR Mike Williams

Entering Week 17, Williams is rated as the 10th best fantasy receiver in standard leagues and the 20th best receiver in PPR leagues. Through 14 games this season, he had 64 receptions for 964 yards and seven touchdowns. He hasn’t seen the end zone since their Nov. 21 victory over the Steelers, so he’s due on that front.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Now that he’s back in the lineup, he’s an automatic start for any fantasy manager participating in the championship rounds of their respective leagues.