Jalen Guyton start or sit: Week 17 fantasy football advice

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Jalen Guyton is set to make his return to the field this week as the team plays host to the Denver Broncos in a critical Week 17 showdown in the AFC West.

The third-year wideout was activated off the Reserve/COVID-19 list this week, a designation that forced him to miss last Sunday’s 41-29 loss at the Houston Texans, a game that fellow receiver Mike Williams also missed due to COVID.

With Guyton good to go for Sunday, what are his fantasy prospects this week?

Fantasy Football analysis: Chargers WR Jalen Guyton

Guyton generally only receives a handful of targets each game but makes the most of them. Prior to his absence last week, he caught nine passes for 187 yards and three touchdowns in three games. A definite all or nothing player in fantasy.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Guyton’s streak of games with a touchdown is encouraging. With Williams also back however, it’d be wise to play it safe and sit him.