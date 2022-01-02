Marquise Brown start or sit: Week 17 fantasy football advice

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown is set to take the field on Sunday for the team’s pivotal Week 17 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.

The Ravens wideout missed a few practices this week due to a non-COVID related illness and was officially listed as questionable on Friday. Now that he’s cleared to play, the question turns to how will he perform from a fantasy perspective.

Fantasy Football analysis: Ravens WR Marquise Brown

Brown caught five of nine targets for 44 receiving yards in last week’s loss to the Bengals.

He hasn’t been as explosive as he was earlier in the season, but he’s still been a productive contributor to the Ravens’ offense. Through 14 games, he has caught 85 of 130 targets for 953 yards and six touchdowns.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

The Ravens’ offense has been chaotic over the last month with injuries and COVID plaguing the quarterback situation. Because of that and his own illness issues this week, it’d be best to sit Hollywood for this week.