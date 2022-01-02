Devonta Freeman start or sit: Week 17 fantasy football advice

Baltimore Ravens running back Devonta Freeman has been quiet over the last few weeks as the team finds itself fighting for its playoff life.

With the quarterback situation shuffling because of injuries and COVID-19, the Ravens’ offense has been chaotic and its affected the production of the veteran running back. Baltimore is set to host the Los Angeles Rams in an important Week 17 showdown on Sunday, so what are the fantasy prospects for Freeman in this one?

Fantasy Football analysis: Ravens RB Devonta Freeman

Devonta Freeman did indeed find the end zone during the team’s 41-21 loss at the Cincinnati Bengals last week, but it was the lone highlight of an otherwise pedestrian day. He took just six carries for 17 yards and caught two passes for three yards in the matchup. This came just after running six times for just 22 against the Green Bay Packers the week prior.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Freeman is fading away as any kind of fantasy threat as the Ravens are fading away as a playoff contender. Sit him against the Rams.