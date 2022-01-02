Diontae Johnson start or sit: Week 17 fantasy football advice

The Pittsburgh Steelers will attempt to send Ben Roethlisberger out on a high when they take on the Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football in Week 17. Roethlisberger has acknowledged this is likely his final game at Heinz Field. What does that means for the Steelers receivers, specifically Diontae Johnson?

Fantasy Football analysis: Steelers WR Diontae Johnson

It’s been a quiet three weeks for Johnson. He has 165 yards and one touchdown in the last three games, but had 301 yards and three touchdowns in the three games prior to this stretch. Johnson is the Steelers’ top receiving option and the guy Roethlisberger will always go to in a pinch. Volume might be a big factor in Johnson’s fantasy value this week, especially in PPR formats.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Johnson is worth a start in Week 17 and can be slotted in at the receiver or flex spot depending on your roster.