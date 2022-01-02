Ben Roethlisberger start or sit: Week 17 fantasy football advice

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns are still in the playoff picture in the AFC and will hope to create some separation when the squads meet on Monday night. The big question is whether this will be Ben Roethlisberger’s last home game in his storied career as the Steelers quarterback.

Fantasy Football analysis: Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger

There was a stretch of the season where Roethlisberger was playing excellent football. He was making good reads, finding receivers and not turning the ball over. That has suddenly changed over the last two games, as the Steelers have been unable to get things going offensively. This is a game which has some emotion for Roethlisberger, so he could turn in a signature throwback performance in this game.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

The Browns do have a strong defense and Roethlisberger’s decline suggests he’s a mid-tier streaming option in Week 17, but not much more than that.