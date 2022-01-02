Chase Claypool start or sit: Week 17 fantasy football advice

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns renew their bitter rivalry Monday night in what is sure to be an emotional atmosphere with the possibility of it being Ben Roethlisberger’s last home game for the franchise. The Steelers are still in the playoff hunt, but need a lot of help to get there.

Fantasy Football analysis: Steelers WR Chase Claypool

Claypool, shockingly, has only caught one touchdown pass all season. The deep threat has been severely impacted by Roethlisberger’s declining arm strength. Claypool’s workload has been reduced to jump balls and 50-50 plays, which is obviously not a recipe for fantasy success at the receiver position. It’s hard to trust Claypool in championship weekend matchups, especially against Cleveland’s talented defense.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

With Diontae Johnson and Najee Harris getting most of the Pittsburgh touches, Claypool is best left on the bench in Week 17. He has low-end flex value if managers need to play someone due to injuries.