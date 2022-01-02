Pat Freiermuth start or sit: Week 17 fantasy football advice

Week 17 concludes with Monday Night Football when the Pittsburgh Steelers host the Cleveland Browns in what could be Ben Roethlisberger’s final home game for the franchise. Roethlisberger has been up and down this season, but the emergence of rookie Pat Freiermuth at tight end has been a welcome sight for the quarterback and Steelers fans.

Fantasy Football analysis: Steelers TE Pat Freiermuth

Roethlisberger is no longer throwing the ball deep as often as he used to, which has helped Freiermuth get a lot fo reps. The rookie tight end has taken over for Eric Ebron as the starter and has seven touchdowns on the season. For managers who held off on the position to pick up Freiermuth, he’s likely put them in a great position in championship weekend. This guy will be a productive player for a long time.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Given how depleted tight end is in fantasy football, Freiermuth is a strong starter for Week 17.