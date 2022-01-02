Chase Edmonds injury: What status means for Week 17 fantasy football

The Arizona Cardinals go on the road to take on the Dallas Cowboys in Week 17 in a game that they need to win to stay in playoff contention. With the final injury report of the week released, running back Chase Edmonds had made appearances on the report throughout the week, but he doesn’t carry an official injury designation for the game.

Edmonds was a limited participant in practice on Wednesday and Thursday dealing with a back injury. On Friday though, Edmonds was upgraded to full participation on Friday which is what saw him drop the injury designation heading into gameday. With teammate James Conner questionable with a heel injury, this could be a big week for Edmonds.

Fantasy football impact: Chase Edmonds (back)

The Cowboys' defense has turned into one of the best in the league. They are giving up the fifth-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing running backs. If Conner and Edmonds are active, you can really only FLEX Edmonds and hope for the best. Conner has been the goalline back for Arizona the whole season and so Edmonds may get some complementary work, but that is about the extent of the upside.

If Conner sits, START Edmonds due to the volume that he should see.