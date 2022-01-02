James Conner injury: What status means for Week 17 fantasy football

The Arizona Cardinals fly east to take on the Dallas Cowboys in Week 17 in a matchup that sees the Cardinals needing a win to stay in the playoff hunt. With the final injury report of the week being released, running back James Conner is officially questionable with a heel injury.

Conner missed the Cardinals Week 16 game and he started the week out not practicing on Wednesday or Thursday. A sign of some hope occurred on Friday though as Conner was able to be a limited participant in practice. It seems like he will be a game-time decision and the team will give him the chance to go through warm-ups to see how his heel is feeling on game day.

Fantasy football impact: James Conner (heel)

Conner has been a welcome sight in Arizona and has shown that he still has plenty in the tank behind a competent offensive line. He ranks second in the NFL with 14 rushing touchdowns and has greatly returned the value in your fantasy football drafts. This week, if Conner is active, he faces a Cowboys defense that is one of the best in the league. They’re giving up the fifth-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing running backs.

If Conner is active, he is the likely candidate if the Cardinals can get in goal-to-go situations and he has proven that he is adept at getting into the endzone for a score. This provides upside for him and if he is active he should be a FLEX play in your lineup with the injury-plagued week and the tough matchup.