D’Andre Swift injury: What status means for Week 17 fantasy football

In Week 17, the Detroit Lions hit the road and travel west to take on the Seattle Seahawks. We haven’t seen running back D’Andre Swift take the field since Thanksgiving when he sustained a shoulder injury that has kept him out of action.

This week though, Swift was able to log full participation in practice every single day and he doesn’t carry an injury designation ahead of Sunday’s matchup. This is great news for the Lions who are doubtful that starting quarterback Jared Goff will be available. At least they are getting back their star running back.

Fantasy football impact: D’Andre Swift (shoulder)

For fantasy, Swift is welcomed back with open arms to your lineups. Not only does it appear that he is fully healthy, but he also draws a great matchup with the Seahawks' defense. They are giving up the second-most fantasy points per game to opposing running backs.

With a backup quarterback under center, Swift may see an uptick in the receiving game as well. This only makes him that much more of a must-start. The Lions have taken their time bringing Swift back and with his full week of practice with no apparent setbacks, fire him up and START him this week.