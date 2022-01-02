Antonio Brown injury: What status means for Week 17 fantasy football

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers head north to take on the New York Jets in a Week 17 matchup. Tampa Bay may have to play without Antonio Brown who is questionable for the game with an ankle injury.

Brown started the week as a limited participant in practice, but then the worst happened. It appears he may have aggravated the injury because he did not participate in practice on Thursday and Friday. If you look at the rest of the Bucs injury report, there were a number of veterans who got the days off for rest, but Brown was specifically listed with the ankle injury.

Fantasy football impact: Antonio Brown (ankle)

Despite the perception of the Jets as a bad team, they are actually pretty strong when it comes to limiting wide receivers in fantasy. They are giving up the seventh-fewest fantasy points per game to the position. Now, if Brown was healthy you would likely be starting him just because it seems like the connection between him and Tom Brady is hard to beat.

That being said, with his ankle injury and the downgrade in practice, you have to question whether to play him or not. For me, it is too risky with how important the ankle is to a receivers’ cuts and explosiveness that I can’t trust Brown if he is active. We have seen the Bucs use decoy receivers before, and they could it again this week with Brown if he plays. SIT him out of caution.