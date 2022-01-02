Mike Evans injury: What status means for Week 17 fantasy football

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers square off against the New York Jets in Week 17. While dealing with COVID-19 to start the week, wide receiver Mike Evans was able to come off the list and be activated, but that saw him appear on the final injury report of the week.

Evans is dealing with a hamstring injury which is worrisome considering that it could greatly hinder his explosiveness as a receiver. It is tough to judge exactly how bad the injury is bothering him though seeing as he was only active for one practice and was limited.

Fantasy football impact: Mike Evans (COVID-19, hamstring)

Despite their poor real-life record, the Jets are actually pretty strong against opposing wide receivers in fantasy. They are giving up the seventh-fewest fantasy points per game to the position. Limited by injury, we have seen the Bucs utilize Evans as a distraction in the receiving game before and I think they may do it again here.

With Evans limited, I think it caps his ceiling and if he is active for the game, he should be slightly downgraded in your lineup. Rather than outright START Evans, I think you should FLEX him.