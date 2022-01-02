Marquise Brown illness: What status means for Week 17 fantasy football

In Week 17, the Baltimore Ravens host the Los Angeles Rams in an important matchup with playoff implications. When looking at the final injury report, wide receiver Marquise Brown still appears as he has been dealing with an illness that has kept him out of practice on Thursday and Friday.

The concern here is that we don’t know what illness it is other than we know that Brown isn’t on the COVID-19 list. If it is a respiratory thing, it could limit his deep threat ability or how many snaps he is able to play if he has to get oxygen on the side. Brown heads into Sunday with a questionable status.

Fantasy football impact: Marquise Brown (Illness)

Joining Brown on the injury report is his starting quarterback Lamar Jackson who tried to practice on his injured ankle, but looked clearly limited in videos that were released. Jackson is unlikely to play leaving backup Tyler Huntley likely to be under center.

Brown had been a fantasy superstar, but in the one game that Huntley started, it was tight end Mark Andrews that was the apple of his eye in the receiving game. The Rams defense is giving up middle-of-the-road numbers to opposing wide receivers so the matchup isn’t bad. If Brown is active, downgrade him a little bit due to the illness and the likely backup under center and FLEX him.