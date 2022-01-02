Lamar Jackson injury: What status means for Week 17 fantasy football

The Baltimore Ravens face the Los Angeles Rams in a critical Week 17 matchup and it’s a good bet they will not have quarterback Lamar Jackson available. Jackson has been dealing with an ankle injury for a month now. He was able to get in a limited workout on Wednesday, but video showed him limping pretty noticeably. It was no surprise then that he was a DNP on Thursday and Friday.

The Ravens have listed Jackson as questionable for Sunday’s game, not willing to rule him out for a nearly must-win game for Baltimore.

Fantasy football impact: Lamar Jackson (ankle)

I won’t eat my hat if Jackson plays, but I would be stunned if he was starting on Sunday. The limp on Wednesday followed by the practice downgrade two straight days makes it hard to think he’ll be able to get out there and play.

Tyler Huntley is likely to start on Sunday now that he is off the reserve/COVID-19 list. He’s emerged as a high-upside fantasy option, albeit one with considerable downside as well. Two rushing touchdowns in Week 15 led to a 35.9 point performance, while the week before he finished at 15.3 after one passing touchdown and 270 yards. He’s facing a tough Rams defense, but his scrambling skills offer solid fantasy upside if he gets the start.