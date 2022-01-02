Emmanuel Sanders injury: What status means for Week 17 fantasy football

In Week 17, the Buffalo Bills play host to the Atlanta Falcons who fly north for the game. With the final injury report of the week being released, wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders is listed as questionable with a knee injury.

Sanders began the week with limited participation in practice. Unfortunately, he was downgraded to not practicing on Thursday and Friday suggesting that he could have aggravated the knee injury. Sanders has a plus matchup with the Falcons in a game the Bills need to win to stay atop the AFC East.

Fantasy football impact: Emmanuel Sanders (knee)

The Falcons defense is giving up the fourth-most fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers. With how tough the matchups have been for the Bills receivers in recent weeks, this is a sight for sore eyes.

The knee injury to Sanders is concerning because it could limit his mobility and we don’t know for sure how bad he aggravated the injury or if he was just given the extra days of rest as a veteran. That uncertainty is critical to how you approach Sanders for your fantasy lineups. For me, I am saying that if he is active in the game, he is going to be healthy enough to play and play well. With the very favorable matchup, I would still FLEX Sanders in your lineups if he plays.