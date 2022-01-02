Kareem Hunt injury: What status means for Week 17 fantasy football

The Cleveland Browns take on the Pittsburgh Steelers to round out Week 17 on Monday Night. This pivotal AFC North matchup sees each team needing a win to stay in the playoff hunt. Speaking of hunts, Browns running back Kareem Hunt is listed as questionable for the game.

Hunt didn’t practice on Thursday and then was limited on Friday and Saturday as he is working through an ankle injury.

Fantasy football impact: Kareem Hunt (ankle)

This is a matchup that Hunt has to be hoping to play in because he has a fantastic matchup. The Steelers are giving up the seventh-most fantasy points per game to opposing running backs on the season. Recently though, they have been one of the worst teams in the league at stopping the run.

The Steelers have given up either 100 yards rushing to a player or a rushing touchdown in every game since Week 9. The Browns offense needs Hunt back to take some pressure off starting running back Nick Chubb and if Hunt is active, you are going to FLEX him. If he sits, sub-in D’Ernest Johnson.