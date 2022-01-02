Damien Harris injury: What status means for Week 17 fantasy football

The New England Patriots play host to the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 17 that sees the Patriots needing a win to stay in the playoff hunt. With the final practice report of the week being released, running back Damien Harris is officially questionable with a hamstring injury.

Harris had a similar designation before the team’s Week 16 game and he responded with 18 carries for 103 yards and three touchdowns. Harris was able to log limited participation in practice on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. It seems like Harris was being more rested than anything as his hamstring clearly didn’t give him too much trouble in his last game. If he is active, he should be good to go for the game.

Fantasy football impact: Damien Harris (hamstring)

Harris finished as the overall RB3 with his performance in the team’s loss in Week 16. Even dealing with a hamstring injury, Harris was the lead recipient of the carries in the run game. In fact, he out-carried backup Brandon Bolden 18 to two.

The Patriots are expected to have running back Rhamondre Stevenson back for this game which could cut into Harris’ work, but I don’t think that downgrades his value that much. The Jaguars defense is giving up the 13th most fantasy points per game to opposing running backs. Harris and Stevenson could co-exist in this backfield and even with his designation, I think you can START Harris.