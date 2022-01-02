 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Javonte Williams injury: What status means for Week 17 fantasy football

Javonte Williams is on the Broncos final injury report for Week 17. We break down what it means for fantasy football roster decisions.

By TeddyRicketson
Javonte Williams #33 of the Denver Broncos runs with the ball after the catch against the Las Vegas Raiders in the first quarter at Allegiant Stadium on December 26, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

The Denver Broncos are battered and bruised ahead of their Week 17 divisional matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers. Between the injury report and the COVID-19 list, they are going to struggle to field a full team this week. With the final injury report of the week being released, running back Javonte Williams is officially questionable with a knee injury.

The Broncos didn’t officially practice on Wednesday or Thursday but it is estimated that if they had, that Williams would have been a limited participant. When the team did practice on Friday, Williams was able to get in a limited participation in practice and it seems the team is going to let him test out his knee in warm-ups before the game on Sunday.

Fantasy football impact: Javonte Williams (knee)

When it comes to fantasy lineups, this is a week that Williams is going to hope that he is active. The Chargers defense is giving up the third-most fantasy points per game to opposing running backs. When these teams met in Week 12, Williams had 14 carries for 54 yards and a touchdown. He was also the team’s leading receiver with three receptions for 57 yards.

This week, most of the wide receivers are dealing with an injury or COVID-19 problems so their offensive gameplan could be fairly run-heavy. This would only benefit Williams. Teammate Melvin Gordon is also questionable for the game. Even if he is active, you can still START Williams.

