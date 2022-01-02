Melvin Gordon injury: What status means for Week 17 fantasy football

The Denver Broncos take the short trip to take on the Los Angeles Chargers in an AFC West matchup. While the Broncos didn’t officially practice on Wednesday or Thursday, we have their practice estimations as well as the final practice report from Friday. Running back Melvin Gordon is dealing with both a thumb and a hip injury.

Gordon was a limited participant in practice on Friday and was estimated to have had that status on Wednesday and Thursday as well. It’s promising that he was able to practice even in a limited fashion given that he is dealing with two separate injuries. He is officially questionable for the game and the team will likely see how he goes through warmups to test out his hip which is the more concerning of the injuries.

Fantasy football impact: Melvin Gordon (thumb, hip)

If Gordon is able to go, he walks into a great matchup for your fantasy football lineups. The Chargers are giving up the third-most fantasy points per game to opposing running backs. When these divisional opponents met back in Week 12, Gordon had 17 carries for 83 yards and caught one of his two targets for an additional five yards. He finished as the overall RB27 of the week.

Gordon is likely going to be an RB3 this week as well if he is active. He will split carries with teammate Javonte Williams which caps his upside. That being said, nearly the entire wide receiver room is dealing with injury or COVID so they are likely going to implement a very run-heavy scheme. Gordon certainly has FLEX appeal this week.