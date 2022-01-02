Jordan Howard injury: What status means for Week 17 fantasy football

The Philadelphia Eagles take on the Washington Football Team in an NFC East matchup that has playoff implications for the Eagles trying to make that playoff push. They didn’t practice on Wednesday, but we have the official practice report with the status of running back Jordan Howard who is dealing with a stinger.

Starting running back Miles Sanders has already been ruled out of the game with a hand injury so the backfield will be left to the backups Boston Scott, Kenneth Gainwell and Howard. It was estimated that Howard would have been a non-participant in the team’s practice on Wednesday. When the team did practice on Thursday and Friday he was at least able to log a limited practice and he is officially questionable for the game on Sunday.

Fantasy football impact: Jordan Howard (stinger)

I would expect that Howard is able to play, but it is a question of how the carries are going to be split up between the trio. Howard likely figures to be the goal-line back while Scott and Gainwell take care of the running back duties between the 20s. The Washington Football Team defense is a tougher matchup for opposing running backs and I don’t think you can risk the start with Howard.

SIT him.