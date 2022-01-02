Tyler Conklin injury: What status means for Week 17 fantasy football

The Minnesota Vikings and the Green Bay Packers cap off the Week 17 Sunday slate with an NFC North divisional matchup on Sunday Night Football. The Vikings will be without quarterback Kirk Cousins who is on the COVID-19 list and they could be without tight end Tyler Conklin who is officially listed as questionable with a hamstring injury.

Conklin wasn’t able to practice on Wednesday but consistently was upgraded throughout the week. With a limited practice on Thursday and a full practice on Friday, Conklin should be in line to start barring any aggravation of his hamstring injury in pregame warmups.

Fantasy football impact: Tyler Conklin (hamstring)

For fantasy purposes, Conklin is usually ranked slightly outside of start-ability when it comes to your lineup. There are usually a lot of mouths to feed in this offense, but Conklin has been a consistent redzone threat. Unfortunately, the Vikings are going to have to turn to Sean Mannion under center with Cousins out and that is going to downgrade Conklin and the other Minnesota pass-catchers.

SIT Conklin even if he is active.