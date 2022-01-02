Lamar Jackson is inactive for Week 17 vs. Rams

The Baltimore Ravens announced Week 17 inactives and Lamar Jackson is officially inactive for their matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. Jackson was listed as questionable this week due to an ankle injury. He got in a limited practice on Wednesday but was visibly hobbled in a video captured by the media. He logged two DNPs following that attempt to get back on the field.

The gamesmanship was real, but even the Ravens ultimately had to give in and rule Jackson out for the contest. It’s yet another setback for the star, who clearly aggravated his injury in an attempt to come back this week. With Jackson sidelined, Tyler Huntley should be ready to go after being placed on the reserve/COVID list last week. Huntley has shown flashes of brilliance and should be relatively successful, even with LA’s vaunted defense looming. Huntley doesn’t have Jackson’s upside, but he does represent a decent streaming play in this contest. Jackson will try to come back Week 18 against the Steelers.