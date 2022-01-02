Mike Evans is active for Week 17 vs. Jets

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced Week 17 inactives and Mike Evans is officially active for their matchup against the New York Jets. Evans was listed as questionable this week after returning from the COVID-19 list. He was limited to close out the week, but his availability from Wednesday and Thursday is a bit obscure.

Despite logging only one limited practice this week, Evans will suit up against the Jets. The wide receiver vaults into automatic starting territory from a fantasy perspective, although there’s always the risk of re-injury with hamstrings and his mobility will be affected. Evans has become more of a deep threat this season with Chris Godwin operating on underneath routes, which Tom Brady has favored in his career. Look for the big receiver to work more variety into his routes as he plays through the hamstring issue. Evans returning will be a welcome sign for managers thin at receiver in championship matchups.