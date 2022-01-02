Antonio Brown is active for Week 17 vs. Jets

The Bucs announced Week 17 inactives and Antonio Brown is officially active for their matchup against the Jets. Brown was listed as questionable this week due to an ankle injury. He was downgraded to DNP after being limited on Wednesday and tweaking his previous injury.

In his first game back from injury, Brown did not show any signs of rust against the Carolina Panthers. The veteran receiver recorded 10 receptions (15 targets) for 101 yards. It was his third game with 100 receiving yards or more this season. Brown will not have to be the No. 1 receiver on Sunday afternoon with Mike Evans coming back.

Evans will be used in limited capacity, which could open up the door for Brown to lead the team in receptions and targets. The 5-foot-10 wideout should not have any issues against the New York Jets’ defense, which is allowing 20.9 fantasy points per game to receivers this season.