D’Andre Swift is active for Week 17 vs. Seahawks

The Detroit Lions announced Week 17 inactives and D’Andre Swift is officially active for their matchup against the Seattle Seahawks. Swift was listed as questionable this week due to a shoulder injury suffered on Thanksgiving. He was a full participant in all team practices leading up to Week 17.

Swift will make his long-awaited return just in time for your fantasy football championship. Does that mean you should throw him back into your lineup? Yes, why yes it does. Swift practiced all week and RB coach Duce Staley told reporters the Lions don’t plan on “being conservative” with Swift’s touches. Should we still be a little worried? Sure.

It’s a good matchup vs. the Seahawks. The Lions aren’t playing for much so there’s not reason to risk things with Swift’s future. It’s also a shoulder injury, something that can get beat up throughout a game. There’s risk with Swift but there’s also an immense amount of upside. You’ve gotta trust Swift will get his normal amount of touches. He’s a solid RB2 for this week.