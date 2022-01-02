Chase Edmonds is active for Week 17 vs. Cowboys

The Arizona Cardinals announced Week 17 inactives and Chase Edmonds is officially active for their matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. Edmonds didn’t carry an injury designation heading into this week but had been dealing with a back injury throughout the week.

The Cardinals ruled out RB James Conner due to a heel injury this week. That means Edmonds is in line for all the running back work, which makes him an extremely appealing play for your fantasy football championship.

Last week against the Colts, we saw Edmonds rack up 8 catches for 71 yards, adding 56 yards and a TD. Edmonds should still have an OK floor since he’ll get a decent amount of targets. Dallas has a decent pass rush that could disrupt QB Kyler Murray trying to go down field. We also know DeAndre Hopkins is still out. Edmonds isn’t a bad FLEX play at RB and has some borderline RB2 value in deeper formats.