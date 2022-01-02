James Conner is inactive for Week 17 vs. Cowboys

The Arizona Cardinals announced Week 17 inactives and James Conner is officially inactive for their matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. Conner was listed as questionable this week due to a heel injury. He did not practice before getting in a limited session on Friday.

There had been optimism Conner would be able to return this week. Instead he’ll spend a third straight game inactive. That means Chase Edmonds will be in line for all the running back work again. Last week, Edmonds had a big game with 127 total yards, 8 catches and a TD. The Cowboys should be a tougher matchup, however, since last week the Colts were missing key players on defense. Arizona’s offense overall has struggled but Edmonds should remain a solid RB2 play with RB1 upside.