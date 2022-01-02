Marquise Brown is active for Week 17 vs. Rams

The Ravens announced Week 17 inactives and Marquise Brown is officially ACTIVE for their matchup against the Rams. Browns was listed as questionable this week due to a non-COVID illness. He was didn’t practice ahead of Week 17.

The Ravens are ecstatic to get Brown back in the starting lineup after he did not practice this week because of a non-COVID illness. Brown was the Ravens’ third-leading receiver in last week’s road loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. The young wideout posted five receptions (nine targets) for 44 yards. The former Oklahoma standout will look to score a touchdown for the first time since Week 7.

Brown will likely be shadowed/covered by Rams All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey, which should open up opportunities for rookie Rashod Bateman and second-year wide receiver James Proche. This season, the Rams are only allowing 21.6 fantasy points per game and eight touchdowns to opposing wideouts.