Emmanuel Sanders is inactive for Week 17 vs. Falcons

The Bills published their Week 17 inactives report and Emmanuel Sanders is INACTIVE for their matchup against the Falcons. We break down what it means.

By DKNation Staff
Emmanuel Sanders #1 of the Buffalo Bills works out prior to a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on December 12, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

The Buffalo Bills announced Week 17 inactives and Emmanuel Sanders is officially INACTIVE for their matchup against the Falcons. Sanders was listed as questionable this week due to a knee injury. He was listed as a non-participant in practice throughout the week.

With Sanders not playing on Sunday afternoon, we could see more snaps for second-year wide receiver Gabriel Davis and veteran Isaiah McKenzie. McKenzie stepped up last week for the Bills, recording a season-high 11 receptions (12 targets) for 125 yards and a touchdown.

As for Davis, he did not play last week against the New England Patriots as he was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. However, before Week 16, the former UCF receiver had scored a touchdown in three-straight games. Bills QB Josh Allen will be looking towards both wide receivers in what should be a win at home for Buffalo.

