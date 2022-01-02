Melvin Gordon is active for Week 17 vs. Chargers

The Denver Broncos announced Week 17 inactives and Melvin Gordon is officially active for their matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers. Gordon was listed as questionable this week due to thumb and hip injuries. He was limited throughout the week but the team received positive news regarding his status on Saturday, indicating that he’d be likely to play.

Though the Broncos are undoubtedly happy to have him, Gordon’s presence in the offense has been a thorn in the side of fantasy managers all season long. Gordon being active has kept rookie Javonte Williams from the monstrous workload we’d like to see given the success he’s found on the ground this year. Gordon had -4 rushing yards on 7 attempts last week but will look to have a bounceback game against his former team. In their last outing, he led the team with 18 carries for 83 yards and a lone 5 yard reception.

Despite splitting the backfield with Williams this year, he’s been the RB20 on the season with four top-12 weeks under his belt for fantasy managers.