Javonte Williams is active for Week 17 vs. Chargers

The Broncos published their Week 17 inactives report and Javonte Williams is active for their matchup against the Chargers. We break down what it means.

By DKNation Staff
Javonte Williams #33 of the Denver Broncos carries the ball against the Cincinnati Bengals at Empower Field At Mile High on December 19, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

The Denver Broncos announced Week 17 inactives and Javonte Williams is officially active for their matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers. Williams was listed as questionable this week due to a knee injury. He was limited throughout the week along with teammate Melvin Gordon, who is also dealing with injuries late in the season.

The Broncos will look to re-establish the run this week after struggling in Week 16 to get things moving. Williams had seven carries for just 12 rushing yards last week, but did manage a touchdown to save the day for fantasy managers.

Williams got the start in Week 13 with Gordon inactive and finished with a monstrous outing against the Chiefs. He totaled 29 touches in that outing for 178 scrimmage yards. It’s clear that Gordon is the biggest barrier to Williams’ path towards top-tier fantasy production on a consistent basis. However, while they each manage injuries towards the end of the season, it’s likely that a split backfield is probably best to ensure both of them stay as healthy as possible down the stretch.

