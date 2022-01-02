Elijah Mitchell is active for Week 17 vs. Texans

The 49ers announced Week 17 inactives and Elijah Mitchell is officially ACTIVE for their matchup against the Texans. Mitchell was listed as questionable this week due to a knee injury. He was limited in practice throughout the week, but that was an upgrade from being a DNP all last week.

Mitchell will play, but the question is how much playing time he’ll get. On Friday, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said, “We’ll play Elijah as much as he can handle, so that’s about watching him, watching how his legs work, communicating with him.”

The 49ers have Jeff Wilson behind Mitchell and rookie Trey Sermon is back available as an option. Sermon seemed to slip further and further down the depth chart this season before getting hurt. Wilson is likely the clear second option, but if Sermon has worked his way back into the rotation, it could make for a messy situation for fantasy football managers. For now, Mitchell is the guy to start, but his ceiling may be down a bit today against the Texans.