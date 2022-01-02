 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Jordan Howard is active for Week 17 vs. Washington

The Eagles published their Week 17 inactives report and Jordan Howard is active for their matchup against Washington. We break down what it means.

Jordan Howard #24 of the Philadelphia Eagles runs the ball against the Washington Football Team at Lincoln Financial Field on December 21, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The Eagles announced Week 17 inactives and Jordan Howard is officially active for their matchup against Washington. Howard was listed as questionable this week due to a stinger. He was limited/DNP throughout the week.

The veteran running back will assume the lead role in the Eagles’ backfield with Miles Sanders out due to a hand injury. Howard ran the ball well in last week’s game against the New York Giants before leaving with a stinger. He posted 37 yards on nine carries, along with two receptions (four targets) for 19 yards.

Howard should get double-digit carries in today’s game against Washington and will look to duplicate his performance from Week 15, where he had 69 yards on 15 carries. The 27-year-old Howard is a solid RB2/FLEX option in fantasy football this week. We should also expect to see Boston Scott get some carries against the Football Team. Scott scored a rushing TD in last week’s game against the Giants.

