Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Sunday, January 2

We have a solid seven-game schedule in the Association on Sunday night and there are a few favorable player prop bets on DraftKings Sportsbook that we think you should keep an eye on. We’ve identified a couple of them here and you should consider checking them out ahead of today’s action.

Tyrese Haliburton over 15.5 points (+100)

The Sacramento Kings’ second-year point guard has been playing great basketball over the last couple of weeks and been a double-double machine. If you wanted to play his double-double prop bet, it is sitting +235 on DKSB, which is almost seems like free money.

However, I do think there’s some value with his points prop heading into tonight’s contest against the Miami Heat. Haliburton has scored more than 15.5 points in seven out of his last 10 games. This might be fools’ gold to take Haliburton at this price, but with the way he is playing it’s hard to bet against him.

Gary Harris over 13.5 points (-105)

Harris has quietly been a consistent scoring threat for a young Orlando Magic squad this season. The 27-year-old shooting guard is averaging 10.5 points per game, while shooting 44.7% from the field and 35.7% from three-point range.

The Magic will be looking for Harris’ scoring prowess against the Boston Celtics, who are coming off a good win over the Suns on New Years Eve. Harris has scored more than 13.5 points in eight out of his last 10 games, which includes the Magic’s last three road games (18 ppg).

Gary Trent Jr. over 2.5 threes (+105)

When I usually see a player prop sitting at plus-money, which is almost guaranteed to hit, I start to get nervous. However, the New York Knicks’ three-point defense has not been great this season, which makes this decision to play Trent over 2.5 three-pointers made that much easier.

The 22-year-old sharpshooter is shooting 37.7% from behind the arc this season and 35.8% at home. Trent has only made 2.5 threes in four out of his last 10 games, but he has at least made two threes in four other games. This season against New York, Trent has gone over 2.5 threes in two games, shooting 50% (9-of-18 3pt).

