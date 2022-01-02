Damien Harris is active for Week 17 vs. Jaguars

The Patriots announced Week 17 inactives and Damien Harris is officially ACTIVE for their matchup against the Jaguars. Harris was listed as questionable this week due to a hamstring injury. He was limited throughout the week after a three-touchdown performance last week against the Buffalo Bills.

Harris is looking to build off his performance last week against Buffalo when the Patriots gear up to play the Jaguars. The young running back posted 103 yards on 18 carries and three touchdowns. It was his second-straight game with at least 100 rushing yards and only the second game where Harris had more than one rushing touchdown. He’s also had a rushing touchdown in three consecutive games.

Harris will share the backfield snaps with rookie Rhamondre Stevenson in Week 17 after the rookie was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list last week. Jacksonville’s defense is allowing 18.5 fantasy points per game and 13 rushing touchdowns to running backs this season.