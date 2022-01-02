Cam Akers is inactive for Week 17 vs. Ravens

The Rams announced Week 17 inactives and Cam Akers is officially INACTIVE for their matchup against the Ravens. Akers was listed as questionable this week though Sean McVay noted he was unlikely to play. He was limited/DNP throughout the week.

It does not come as a surprise to see Akers on the active list as the Rams make sure that he’s 100 percent ready to go. McVay said on Thursday it was unlikely that he would play and added that Akers has exceeded their expectations. The young running back should be ready to play either in the regular season finale or when the playoff begin the following week with Super Wildcard Weekend.

The Rams will now have to lean on Sony Michel, who has ran the ball well over the last few weeks. Last week against the Vikings, the veteran running back had a season-high 131 yards on 27 carries and a touchdown. In the Rams’ last four games, the 5-foot-11 running back is averaging 105.8 rushing yards per game.